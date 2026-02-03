Family sues Florida fertility clinic after their child is found to be genetically unrelated

A couple in Florida is suing a local fertility clinic for implanting them with the wrong embryo, resulting in a child who has no genetic ties to either of her parents.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills underwent IVF treatment in April of 2025. The treatment was successful and their daughter Shea was born in December.

But according to the lawsuit, genetic testing showed that Shea "had no genetic relationship to either of the plaintiffs."

"While we are profoundly grateful to have Shea in our lives and love her immeasurably, we also recognize that we have a moral obligation to find her genetic parents," Score wrote in a post about the matter on social media.

Attorneys have said the lawsuit does not currently seek significant damages from the clinic, but instead wants cooperation as the family tries to identify Shea's genetic parents and locate their own embryos from the original IVF treatment.

The family is also raising funds to support the search and to pay for bills associated with the IVF treatment.