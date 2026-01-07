US military seizes two Venezuela-linked tankers

The U.S. military on Wednesday seized two sanctioned tankers linked to Venezuela, the Motor Tanker Bella I and the Motor Tanker Sophia, in operations spanning the North Atlantic and the Caribbean.

The Bella I was intercepted in the North Atlantic after the U.S. said the vessel had evaded the Coast Guard for weeks, including by changing its flag and repainting its name while under pursuit.

"The heroic crew of the USCGC Munro pursued this vessel across the high seas and through treacherous storms— keeping diligent watch, and protecting our country with the determination and patriotism that make Americans proud," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

RELATED STORY | Timeline: From boat strikes to Caracas raid — how U.S. forces captured Maduro

According to The Associated Press, the United States sanctioned the Bella I in 2024 for allegedly smuggling cargo for a company linked to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group.

Russia condemned the seizure, saying the tanker had received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag.

"In accordance with the norms of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, in the open sea, a regime of freedom of navigation operates, and no state has the right to use force against ships properly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the Russian Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what response, if any, Russia plans to take.

The second vessel seized, the M/T Sophia, was operating in the Caribbean Sea and was “conducting illicit activities,” according to U.S. officials. U.S. Southern Command said the Coast Guard is escorting the ship to the United States.

"The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. "Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted."

The ship seizures mark the latest escalation following the U.S. capture of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He is being held in New York while facing federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.

RELATED STORY | ‘I’m a decent man’: Venezuela’s Maduro pleads not guilty in US federal court