Pilot aborts takeoff as landing-gear tire blows on American Airlines flight out of Tampa

A blown landing-gear tire caused a delay for American Airlines passengers heading from Tampa to Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 590 shortly before 8 a.m., Tampa International Airport spokesman C.J. Johnson said.

A video posted on YouTube shows the airplane taxiing on the runway when its right-rear tire begins to smoke and then collapse. The plane eventually came to a stop at the end of the runway, and emergency vehicles arrived minutes later.

RELATED STORY | Travelers concerned about flying due to multiple airline mishaps

A total of 174 customers and six crew members were taken from the plane and bused to the terminal, American Airlines spokesman Alfredo Garduño said. No injuries were reported. Passengers from the plane were moved to a replacement flight.

According to Flight Aware, the flight uses a Boeing 737-800 plane.

Other flight operations at Tampa International Airport weren't affected, Johnson said.