Metal fragment hits Scripps News Kansas City reporter during Senate candidate campaign event at gun range

It is unclear if he was struck by a bullet ricochet or another type of metal fragment.
A Scripps News Kansas City reporter was hit by a metal fragment Tuesday afternoon while covering a campaign event for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce.

Reporter Ryan Gamboa was covering the event at a private residence in Holt, Missouri — about 40 miles northeast of Kansas City — Tuesday afternoon when he was struck in the arm. It is unclear if he was struck by a bullet ricochet or another type of metal fragment.

Kunce was firing an AR-15-style weapon at the time that the reporter was struck.

Kunce was among those who provided treatment to Gamboa, wrapping a bandage around his arm.

Gamboa went to be checked out at a nearby hospital after the incident. Gamboa said his injuries were minor and he was released from the hospital.

Kunce, a gun owner and Second Amendment supporter, was holding the event with former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger as part of his effort to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri).

Before a political rally Tuesday night, Kunce said he was glad Gamboa was OK. Kunce told a different Scripps News Kansas City reporter that his campaign relied on the gun range’s safety protocols.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Kansas City.

