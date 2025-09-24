Shopping for Labubus? Here’s how to avoid knockoffs of the popular toy

Labubu dolls are some of the hottest toys on the market right now, but scammers are capitalizing on their popularity by creating websites and even counterfeit products.

There are real Labubus that Jillian Nathan bought just this year. But the content creator, who's also a Labubu reseller, says knockoff dolls are frustrating many shoppers.

So, what are some places she's found that are trying to sell fake ones?

“I've seen a lot of gas stations, smoke shops, sneaker shops, convenience stores," Jillian said.

”Have you heard from people who are trying to collect these plush toys who have fallen victim to some of these scams out there?” we asked.

"Yes, absolutely," she replied. “Basically, at least once a week, I get photos from somebody via my Instagram or Facebook page about a Labubu that they've unfortunately purchased somewhere, and it's not authentic.”

Pop Mart, the maker of Labubus, has a step-by-step guide on it's website, showing how to check the authenticity of its products. You can scan QR codes, or manually enter verification codes found on the packaging.

Just look for the hologram QR code on the back. You see the bottom portion? You can use a coin to scratch that off to get the verification code. Then when you scan it, it actually takes you to the Pop Mart website. On the bottom, click ‘Anti-Counterfeiting Verification,’ then plop in the code that you found when you scratched off the bottom there.

We popped in a local party store to see for ourselves, and found a couple of plush pendants for sale. We scanned one with a QR code on the wash label that led to an oddly-named website. The other Labubu look-alike didn't even have a QR code to scan. The story was similar for a variety pack selling for $120, and one box didn't have a QR code at all.

The Better Business Bureau recently issued a nationwide scam alert about counterfeit Labubus and imposter websites.

"How many scam tracker reports has the BBB received about this?” we asked Nakia Mills with BBB.

“I think like in the last couple of months, it's been about 70, I know over 70," she replied. "Most of the examples from Michigan were people who placed an order and did not receive the product."

Here are the BBB tips for spotting and avoiding counterfeit products when shopping online:



Shop from reputable retailers

Use caution when clicking on sponsored ads

Be wary of too-good-to-be-true-deal

Read customer reviews

Do your research on unfamiliar websites

Use secure and traceable payment methods, like credit cards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has also issued a safety alert about counterfeit Labubu dolls. Some are small enough to fit in a child's mouth and block their airway, or the look-a-likes break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.

So, how does Jillian feel about so many knockoffs being out there?

“I think it's frustrating, because I think it dilutes the brand," she said.

Jillian said she'll continue to educate shoppers on spotting the fakes. For more information from her, you can follow her on Instagram or Facebook.

This story was originally published by Alicia Smith with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.