Charges against man who posted Trump meme suddenly dropped

Charges were suddenly dropped against a Tennessee man who had been jailed for more than a month for posting a meme featuring President Donald Trump.

Larry Bushart, 61, of Lexington, had been locked up since Sept. 21 for posting a meme that quoted President Trump, saying "We have to get over it" in response to a shooting in Perry, Iowa. Bushart was arrested for threatening mass violence at a school because some interpreted the meme as a threat to shoot up Perry County High School.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems texted the Scripps News Group station in Nashville just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, "Charges were nolled about 15 minutes ago."

Nolle prosequi is a Latin term for charges being dismissed.

That sudden move came a day after the Scripps News Group station in Nashville aired an exclusive interview with Weems and investigative reporter Phil Williams. During the interview, Weems admitted that investigators knew that the meme was not about Perry County High School, but investigators were responding to the fears of people in the community who misinterpreted it.

The station also obtained new video that raised questions about the sheriff's explanation.

Weems initially said Bushart was arrested after officers in his hometown went to his house to let him know that his meme was being interpreted as a threat to shoot up Perry County High School in Linden — and Bushart refused to take it down.

'What kind of person does that?" Weems asked. "What kind of person just says he don't care?"

But video from that initial encounter on Sept. 21 shows the Lexington officer appeared to be unsure about why a Perry County investigator wanted him to visit Bushart.

"So, I'm just going to be completely honest with you. I have really no idea what they are talking about. He had just called me and said there was some concerning posts that were made...."

"On Facebook," Bushart interjected.

"On Facebook, yes, sir," the officer agreed.

"And they sent you guys?" Bushart asked with a laugh.

"They did," the Lexington cop continued. "They wanted me to come make contact with you and let you know that they may be in contact with you and see if you still live here. I don't know exactly what they are referring to you."

Bushart replied, "Oh, I do — Charlie Kirk."

The officer said he had no idea of what had caused police to be interested. "They said that something was insinuating violence," he continued.

"No, it wasn't," Bushart scoffed, adding: "I'm not going to take it down. Go look!"

"I don't care," the Lexington officer answered. "This ain't got nothing to do with me."

Submitted Meme posted by Larry Bushart

Sheriff Weems told the Scripps News Group that, while some in the community worried about the post, investigators knew it was a reference to Perry, Iowa. The sheriff said his agency would not have charged Bushart if he had simply agreed to take the post down.

"We try to de-escalate the situation or try to find an easier solution," Weems insisted, explaining that was why his investigator asked Lexington police to "go out and have a conversation with the guy, tell him, 'This is what it is causing in our community.'"

Catherine Steward/WTVF Phil Williams interviews Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems

"And he admitted to making the post and advised that he was not taking it down," Weems continued. "So, therefore, he was showing the intent."

The sheriff continued, "At that point, the investigator conversed with the district attorney and myself, and charges were brought on Mr. Bushart for the threat of mass violence because of the fear that he had created in our community."

In fact, the video shows the Lexington officer never mentioned anything about the post possibly being interpreted as a threat to shoot up Perry County High School.

Reached Wednesday by text, Sheriff Weems said he was simply reflecting what his investigator wrote in his report.

"I've not seen the Lexington bodycam footage," Weems said. "My investigator has requested it and their report."

Bushart had been in jail for more than a month, unable to post a $2 million bond set by a Perry County judge. As a result, sources tell the Scripps News Group that Bushart had lost his job doing medical transport.