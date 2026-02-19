Black travelers are using Black History Month as time to explore culture abroad

Black History Month is about more than just reading a book — it’s also about experiencing culture firsthand.

Thousands are traveling across the globe to visit places rich in Black history and heritage during the month of February.

Emmy-winning travel expert Tamika Jones spoke with the Scripps News Group to share fresh insights on what today’s travelers are seeking, from meaningful destinations to immersive cultural experiences.

Jones said, according to data, more than 60% of Black travelers are planning trips abroad based on culturally focused and diverse entertainment.

The travel plans typically include culturally-based tours and culinary experiences in the regions people visit.

