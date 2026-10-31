Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Ray-Pec senior golfer Addie Swan wins state title

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Gavin Lillis leads Center soccer's high-scoring forward line

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week Kobe Rhymes leads North Kansas City to win over Lee's Summit North

Riley Riggs leaves lasting mark on Mill Valley volleyball before taking talents to South Carolina

Athlete of the Week | Rockhurst junior cross country runner Jack McGovern

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week just one of Bishop Miege QB Landon Cole's honors

Lee's Summit West's Jack McCrea, Parker Williams earn Athlete of the Week honors

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe West senior linebacker/running back Cash Warren

St. James' volleyballer Mya Lee wins this week's Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week