Virginia mom whose son shot teacher sentenced on federal gun charges

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who police said shot his first-grade teacher in Virginia classroom earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to two federal firearm violations.

Deja Taylorpleaded guilty in June to using marijuana while possessing a gun and lying about her drug use when purchasing the gun.

Taylor's son took her handgun to school and shot Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner in her first-grade classroom in January, seriously wounding the educator.

Investigators later found nearly an ounce of marijuana in Taylor’s bedroom when they searched her home less than two weeks after the shooting as well as evidence of frequent drug use in her text messages and paraphernalia.

Additionally, Taylor falsely said that she was not an unlawful user of marijuana or other controlled substances on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form she filled out when purchasing the gun, according to court documents. Before the sentencing, prosecutors asked for a judge torevoke her bond after she tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

Taylor’s legal team argued that despite facing a serious substance abuse problem, she was making progress. The judge allowed her to remain out on bond, stating that he was “appreciative” of Taylor’s efforts to get clean.

In a "position on sentencing" document filed last week, prosecutors requested 21 months for Taylor – which is exactly what the judge ruled. Taylor has also pleaded guilty to a state felony child neglect charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge in December.

Meanwhile, Zwerner is suing the school system for $40 million, alleging administrators ignored multiple warnings the boy had a gun.

This story was originally published by Madeline Miller and Anthony Sabella at Scripps News Norfolk.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com