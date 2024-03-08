Watch the new ‘Inside Out 2’ trailer that reveals 4 new emotions for Riley

Disney and Pixar’s 2015 movie “Inside Out” cleverly personified the big emotions of a little girl named Riley. The film’s 2024 sequel, which hits theaters on June 14, seriously ups the ante.

We learned from the sequel’s original teaser trailer, which came out in November, that Riley’s a teenager now, and a demolition team has arrived at the emotional command center of Riley’s mind for an overhaul. At the end of the first trailer, a new emotion, Anxiety, appears and gives the five original emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear — a good startle.

Now, a new trailer for “Inside Out 2” has just been released, and it reveals the arrival not one but four more adolescent emotions — which certainly changes the dynamic inside Riley’s heart and mind!

Meet Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

Watch the official trailer below:

Fans of the first film will notice that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who voiced Fear and Disgust in the original, have been replaced in the sequel. But the other three original main cast members will return: Amy Poehler will still play Joy, Phyllis Smith (of “The Office” fame) is returning as Sadness, and Lewis Black will still give voice to Anger.

The newbies are delightfully introduced, starting when Fear, who is now voiced by Tony Hale, says, “It should be nothing but smooth sailing from…”

He promptly gets interrupted by Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, who will join the team as the one who’s always trying to prepare for negative outcomes.

Envy, voiced by Ayo Edebiri, enters next, admiring Disgust’s hair. When she tries to touch it, Disgust, who is now voiced by Liza Lapira, says, “Oh yeah, not happening.” Envy is in a perpetual state of distress, since she’s always wanting what she doesn’t have.

Ennui, voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, reclines on a Victorian-era fainting couch, and speaks in a vaguely French accent. “It’s what you would call… the boredom,” she says, not looking up.

Embarrassment, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser, wears a hoodie he can disappear into whenever something humiliating happens. And of course, he perceives nearly everything that happens to be humiliating. He is big and the color of a hot blush.

These new emotions show up just as Riley is having to negotiate the popularity contest inherent at every high school. (Or perhaps they’ve been spurred on by it?) When Riley joins a summer hockey camp with old friends, and new girl drama ensues, the stage is set for lots of emotional adventures!

“Inside Out 2” is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Need to catch up before it comes out? You can see the original “Inside Out” movie right now by streaming it on Disney+.

Watch the new ‘Inside Out 2’ trailer that reveals 4 new emotions for Riley originally appeared on Simplemost.com