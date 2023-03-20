A windy and warmer first day of Spring

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spring begins Monday at 4:24 p.m. with wind and highs in the low 60s

Several chances of rain Tuesday into the weekend

Our first chance of rain is Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine and much warmer weather for the first day of spring. Strong southerly wind.

High: 62°

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph, Gusts 45

This Evening: Increasing clouds with slightly less wind.

Temperatures in the 40s

Wind chills: 20s/30s

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain by morning.

Low: 41°

Wind chills: 20s/30s

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a 100% chance of morning rain.

Low: 41° High: 50°

Wind: Se 10-20 mph

