A windy warm up tonight and Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and near 30° today, 20s this evening, near 40° by Sunday morning with gusty south winds
- Much warmer Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s
Arctic air arrives Monday night with our next chance of snow Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: N 10-15 to SE 10-15 mph. High: 31°
Tonight: Temperatures drop to 20-25 this evening with increasing wind. Then, it will be windy with temperatures rising to 35-40 by morning.. Wind: S-SW increasing to 20-40 mph. Low: 23° (10 PM), 37° (by morning)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and much warmer. Wind: S-SW 20-35 mph. High: 56º
Monday: Increasing clouds and warmer ahead of a Monday night Arctic front. Wind: S to N 10-20 mph. Low:40º High: 65º
