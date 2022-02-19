A windy warm up tonight and Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and near 30° today, 20s this evening, near 40° by Sunday morning with gusty south winds

Much warmer Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s

Arctic air arrives Monday night with our next chance of snow Thursday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: N 10-15 to SE 10-15 mph. High: 31°

Tonight: Temperatures drop to 20-25 this evening with increasing wind. Then, it will be windy with temperatures rising to 35-40 by morning.. Wind: S-SW increasing to 20-40 mph. Low: 23° (10 PM), 37° (by morning)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and much warmer. Wind: S-SW 20-35 mph. High: 56º

Monday: Increasing clouds and warmer ahead of a Monday night Arctic front. Wind: S to N 10-20 mph. Low:40º High: 65º

