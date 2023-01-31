Clear, cold to start with some clouds later Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A very cold start and overall cold day with afternoon clouds

A quick warm up Wednesday and Thursday before a brief cool down Friday

Very warm weekend with highs in the middle 50s, near 60 Monday

Next chance of precipitation comes Monday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunshine to start and finish with some clouds around midday.

High: 28°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold again

Low: 11°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer.

High: 40°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: More sunshine with another big jump in temperature

Low: 21° High: 48°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

