Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clear, cold to start with some clouds later Tuesday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-01-31 06:20:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A very cold start and overall cold day with afternoon clouds
  • A quick warm up Wednesday and Thursday before a brief cool down Friday
  • Very warm weekend with highs in the middle 50s, near 60 Monday
  • Next chance of precipitation comes Monday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunshine to start and finish with some clouds around midday.
High: 28°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold again
Low: 11°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer.
High: 40°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: More sunshine with another big jump in temperature
Low: 21° High: 48°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.