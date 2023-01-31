Clear, cold to start with some clouds later Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very cold start and overall cold day with afternoon clouds
- A quick warm up Wednesday and Thursday before a brief cool down Friday
- Very warm weekend with highs in the middle 50s, near 60 Monday
- Next chance of precipitation comes Monday-Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunshine to start and finish with some clouds around midday.
High: 28°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold again
Low: 11°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer.
High: 40°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday: More sunshine with another big jump in temperature
Low: 21° High: 48°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
