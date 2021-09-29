Cooling down with scattered thunderstorms today through the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures are finally cooling down & will feel more like fall by the weekend

Scattered storms possible this afternoon with the better chance arriving Thursday night to Saturday night; 1-2" of rain may be possible into the weekend

Rain tapers off early Sunday and brings even cooler weather by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to most cloudy with a chance of hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Coverage increases a bit more during the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Friday: More rounds of rain & thunderstorms possible. Could increase during the late evening and overnight hours. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 77°

