Farmer’s Almanac releases winter outlook: ‘Chill, snow, repeat’

Winter doesn't officially begin until Dec.21, but parts of the country could experience cold temperatures and even snow as early as September, according to the Farmer's Almanac 2025-2026 winter forecast.

The almanac, which has been producing forecasts for over 200 years, said winter will have a pattern of “chill, snow, repeat.”

The almanac predicts the coldest weather will stretch from the Northern Plains to New England, with frequent snowstorms likely in the Northeast and decent mountain snow for the Mid-Atlantic.

According to the forecast, the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and North Central states can expect a “winter wonderland,” while the Pacific Northwest mountains could see heavy snowfall. The almanac says the Southeast should expect average temperatures but plenty of wet periods, with occasional snow in northern areas.

The almanac predicts Texas and the Southern Plains will have a wetter-than-average winter with periodic cold snaps, limited snow, and bouts of freezing rain in some areas.

"These forecasts are created using a tried-and-true formula that adapts to the mysteries of nature and the ever-changing world in which we live," the almanac states. "The basis of our prediction method was developed by our founding editor according to correlations between celestial events, and various meteorological conditions."

