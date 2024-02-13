KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures rising into the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm and windy next two days with highs in the 60s

Perfect parade weather

Colder Friday and Saturday

Sprinkles and flurries possible Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as winds switch to the south.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.

Low: 35°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Great weather for a parade! Mostly sunny and mild. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.

Mild temperatures linger during Valentine's Day evening.

11 AM, Parade begins: 52°

High: 62°

Evening: Upper 50s cooling to lower 50s

Wind: SW/SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

