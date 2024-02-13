KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures rising into the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm and windy next two days with highs in the 60s
- Perfect parade weather
- Colder Friday and Saturday
- Sprinkles and flurries possible Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as winds switch to the south.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Great weather for a parade! Mostly sunny and mild. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.
Mild temperatures linger during Valentine's Day evening.
11 AM, Parade begins: 52°
High: 62°
Evening: Upper 50s cooling to lower 50s
Wind: SW/SE 10-20 mph
