Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures rising into the 60s

Great weather continues over the next two days
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-02-13 09:20:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm and windy next two days with highs in the 60s
  • Perfect parade weather
  • Colder Friday and Saturday
  • Sprinkles and flurries possible Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer as winds switch to the south.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 35°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Great weather for a parade! Mostly sunny and mild. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.
Mild temperatures linger during Valentine's Day evening.
11 AM, Parade begins: 52°
High: 62°
Evening: Upper 50s cooling to lower 50s
Wind: SW/SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.