KSHB 41 Weather | A Cooler Spring Day With Some Rain

A few spots may get over 1/2" of rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain is likely off and on today
  • The chance of showers is high through Thursday
  • The Mother's Day Weekend looks great

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: There is a 100% chance of rain with rainfall amounts between .25" and .75" possible. Cloudy & mild!

High: 62º

Wind: East to NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. The chance of measurable rain is 70%.
Low: 57º

Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. The chance of rain is 70%.

High: 68º

Northeast winds 5-10 mph

Outlook for Mother's Day: Sunny and warm. High: 80º

