KSHB 41 Weather | A Cooler Spring Day With Some Rain

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain is likely off and on today
- The chance of showers is high through Thursday
- The Mother's Day Weekend looks great
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: There is a 100% chance of rain with rainfall amounts between .25" and .75" possible. Cloudy & mild!
High: 62º
Wind: East to NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. The chance of measurable rain is 70%.
Low: 57º
Wind: East 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. The chance of rain is 70%.
High: 68º
Northeast winds 5-10 mph
Outlook for Mother's Day: Sunny and warm. High: 80º
