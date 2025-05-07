KSHB 41 Weather | A Cooler Spring Day With Some Rain

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain is likely off and on today

The chance of showers is high through Thursday

The Mother's Day Weekend looks great

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: There is a 100% chance of rain with rainfall amounts between .25" and .75" possible. Cloudy & mild!

High: 62º

Wind: East to NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. The chance of measurable rain is 70%.

Low: 57º

Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. The chance of rain is 70%.

High: 68º

Northeast winds 5-10 mph

Outlook for Mother's Day: Sunny and warm. High: 80º

