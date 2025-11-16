KSHB 41 Weather | A Mild November Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler than Saturday, but still comfortable with above average daytime highs in the 50s & 60s

Increasing clouds and winds expected Monday

Best chance for widespread showers arrives Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies with light winds.

High: 59°

Wind: E 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected with winds staying weak as high pressure tracks south.

Low: 42°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Increasing cloud coverage expected throughout the day with winds gusts up to 25 mph. By Monday night we will have the chance for a few light showers. The best chance for this looks to be east of I-35.

Low: 47°

High: 59°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—