KSHB 41 Weather | A Mild November Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler than Saturday, but still comfortable with above average daytime highs in the 50s & 60s
- Increasing clouds and winds expected Monday
- Best chance for widespread showers arrives Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny skies with light winds.
High: 59°
Wind: E 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected with winds staying weak as high pressure tracks south.
Low: 42°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Increasing cloud coverage expected throughout the day with winds gusts up to 25 mph. By Monday night we will have the chance for a few light showers. The best chance for this looks to be east of I-35.
Low: 47°
High: 59°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
