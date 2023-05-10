KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated shower possible Wednesday with better chance arriving Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- An isolated shower possible this afternoon while the better chance of rain and storms arrive Thursday
- Staying close to or slightly above average the next 10 days
- Keep Mother's Day plans, only a 30% chance of a storm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warmer than average. Lingering humidity sparks an isolated shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 64°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Bring a rain jacket to School Day at the K, just in case! Rain increases late in the morning and will taper off in the afternoon. Will bring some additional much-needed rain but won't be an all-day washout. Another round of thunderstorms roll in at night.
High: 75°
Wind: E 10-15 G 25 mph
