KSHB 41 Weather | Isolated shower possible Wednesday with better chance arriving Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



An isolated shower possible this afternoon while the better chance of rain and storms arrive Thursday

Staying close to or slightly above average the next 10 days

Keep Mother's Day plans, only a 30% chance of a storm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warmer than average. Lingering humidity sparks an isolated shower or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable.

Low: 64°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Bring a rain jacket to School Day at the K, just in case! Rain increases late in the morning and will taper off in the afternoon. Will bring some additional much-needed rain but won't be an all-day washout. Another round of thunderstorms roll in at night.

High: 75°

Wind: E 10-15 G 25 mph

