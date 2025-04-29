KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Another soggy period beginning

Hey, weather blog readers,

I hope you have been able to keep up with your outdoor plans during periods of stormy weather. We have some more wet weather coming.

Precipitation amounts have been generally running close to average/normal for the month. After last night's rain, we are about a half-inch behind, but we will make up some ground.

Below are the rain totals from the last 24 hours.

KSHB

As storms moved through much of the Kansas City metro after 10 p.m., there was some severe weather, including wind damage and hail, but no tornadoes.

KSHB

Following some morning rain near Garnett, Clinton and Sedalia, we've seen a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect our next soggy period to begin possibly as early as 2 a.m. Wednesday, as a warm front begins to lift through the region.

It's difficult to nail down when these periods of rain are most likely; rain is possible anytime from tonight through Thursday evening. No matter what time it rains, severe weather is unlikely.

KSHB

KSHB

Friday morning starts dry but may end wet with some light rain into the weekend.

KSHB

We'll add on maybe another half inch to an inch by the end of the day Friday.

KSHB

The weekend looks fantastic, mostly to partly sunny skies with afternoon highs 70-75 each day. That's a perfect weekend in my book.

We may go through another soggy period next week, too, which is very fitting for May. Tuesday-Thursday looks to be that wet period with a good chance of showers and storms.

—