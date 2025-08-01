KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cooler air, hazy skies into the weekend

Happy Friday, weather blog readers!

We are in for a treat this weekend as a cold front and subsequent northerly wind brought incredibly cool air. It also brought in some wildfire smoke from Canada and the western US.

We'll have the northerly wind around for most of the weekend, so it will be tough to get rid of the smoky skies completely. This morning, air quality is a problem for sensitive groups(orange), but if the smoke lingers, which isn't out of the question, we may have some problems for everyone. You can always check the air quality by visiting airnow.gov

The smoke may have some minor impacts on our temperatures too; it could cause our computer models to overforecast high temperatures. In any event, we are still looking at very comfortable, cool temperatures this weekend.

The weather for the next few days will be very similar. Morning temperatures will be near 60, afternoons near 80 with partly to mostly sunny skies, and comfortable evenings in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be an exception, it may be just as cloudy as Thursday.

The humidity levels are so much lower as well. On Monday, we had dew points(atmospheric moisture) of 80; this weekend, it will be near 60. The length of these comfortable temperatures is rare for late July and early August.

This may be a little cool for pool weather, especially once you get out. Lake weather-wise, this is perfect...and the weather in the Ozarks should follow suit!

Our next chance of rain comes Sunday night-Monday morning. That is the beginning of a warmer and possibly more active weather pattern next week.

Have a great weekend!

