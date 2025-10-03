KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Relief from the summer(fall) heat in sight

Happy Friday, weather blog readers.

If you thought we were finished with 90° days… maybe not just yet. Friday is shaping up to be a hot one across Kansas City, with afternoon highs pushing right up against 90°.

Factor in the humidity, and it’ll feel more like the lower 90s during the peak of the afternoon heat

That’s not the kind of forecast you may want in early October, but it’s not without precedent.

In fact, the latest 90° day ever recorded in Kansas City happened on October 30, 1950. So while it’s rare, it’s certainly possible for the summer heat to hang around longer than you might think.

As we roll into Saturday and Sunday, things ease up a little bit. Highs dip back into the middle 80s. That’s still warm for this time of year, but with a steady breeze both days, it should feel a little more tolerable. If you’ve got outdoor plans like fall festivals, soccer matches, concerts, or even just getting the yard cleaned up, conditions look mostly dry and manageable.

And here’s the kicker: while Friday might be the last time we flirt with 90°, it doesn’t mean summerlike warmth is completely gone. There are some hints that next weekend could bring another stretch of 80s, so don’t go packing away the short sleeves just yet.

The bigger change comes as a cold front approaches. It’ll start nudging into the region Sunday through Tuesday. First, rain develops in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. By Monday night, that rain spreads into the Kansas City metro, and that’s when things begin to feel much different.

Rainfall amounts are...helpful, but won't do much to make a dent in the widespread dry conditions. You can see it in the trees; some leaves are quickly turning brown and falling off.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble. Highs on the rainy days may only reach around 70°, a full 20° cooler than Friday’s high. That kind of shift could fool some people into thinking a whole new season has arrived...suddenly it will be sweaters and jackets instead of t-shirts and sunglasses.

So, is Friday our last brush with 90° this year? It’s tough to say for sure. Kansas City has a long history of surprising us with late-season heat.

And don't forget, October is the month of change in Kansas City, resulting in the biggest decline in the average temperatures from start to end in October.