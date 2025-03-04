KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Storms to snow with powerful wind beginning today

Showers and storms are moving through this morning and will persist through lunchtime. We'll be monitoring these, as well as additional storms that may develop this afternoon. Some of these storms could become strong, with potential for damaging wind gusts and hail. However, the overall severe threat remains low.

A brief break in the rain is possible early this afternoon, before rain and storms return, potentially becoming strong once again.

This marks the onset of the most intense phase of the weather system.

A rapid surge of cold air will accompany increasing winds, with sustained speeds of 20-40 mph and dangerous gusts reaching 60-70 mph. It's important to note that these high winds are not associated with thunderstorms; they will be sustained for several hours.

Around 9 PM, the rain will transition to a wintry mix, quickly followed by heavy snow. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility through early Wednesday morning. This has warranted a Blizzard Warning for the KC Metro through 5am Wednesday.

Before the transition back to rain, 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible, potentially leading to minor flooding.

Wednesday

By 6 AM Wednesday, most snow accumulation will end, but strong winds will continue to cause blowing snow. Wind speeds are not expected to drop below 40 mph until later Wednesday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning, including the Kansas City metro area, is in effect from 9 PM Tuesday until 6 PM Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is in place for central Missouri.

Power outages are likely due to this storm, potentially starting as early as Tuesday morning from thunderstorms, but more likely Tuesday night as the strong winds arrive.

Another significant concern is the potential for roads to freeze due to residual moisture from rain and snow as temperatures plummet into the upper 20s. Pre-treating roads today will be challenging, as heavy rainfall will wash away any applied salt.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from a dusting to 2 inches, with higher amounts possible in northern Missouri and Kansas, where a Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect.

Stay safe and weather aware!