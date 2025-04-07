KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Weather the way we like it, quiet

Wes here with some good news: no severe weather expected and no wild temperature swings in the forecast.

Just cool nights, warm afternoons and a few light rain chances over the next week or so.

Monday has been quiet, with clear skies and high pressure gradually sliding in behind a cold front that moved through earlier today.

A freeze warning is in effect tonight across nearly the entire area, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. While northern Missouri isn’t included in the warning, temperatures there will be just as cold.

KSHB

From Tuesday through Thursday, we’ll be stuck between warm and cold air masses under a northwesterly flow. This pattern brings occasional clouds and, at times, some light rain showers.

KSHB

Those rain chances mainly show up on Wednesday and Thursday. Nothing severe — and possibly not even any heavy rain.

The Royals are in town through Thursday, taking on the Twins in a long home series. No weather delays are expected!

KSHB

The best chance of rain is Thursday afternoon.

KSHB

Once we break out of that pattern, a ridge of warm air builds in, setting the stage for a fantastic weekend. Highs will be near 70° on Friday, 75° on Saturday and close to 80° on Sunday.

Enjoy the calm weather, everyone!

—