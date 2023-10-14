KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cool, breezy, periods of drizzle

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of drizzle today, chance of a period of steady light rain tonight

Clouds eclipse our solar eclipse viewing today, but it may get a bit darker than normal 11 AM-1 PM

One main rain chance next week, around Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy sky with periods of drizzle. Our sky for the solar eclipse (10:25 AM-1:20 PM) will be covered in clouds. Temperatures will be cool and not move much. Gusty winds make it feel like the middle to upper 40s.

High: 54°

Wind: N-NW 15-25

This Evening: Periods of drizzle and cool

Temperature around 50°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A good chance for a period or two of light rain between 9 PM and 4 AM. Rainfall amounts will be around .10".

Low: 47°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and cool, perhaps a peek of sun. A few showers are possible as well.

High: 57°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

