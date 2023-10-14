KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cool, breezy, periods of drizzle

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of drizzle today, chance of a period of steady light rain tonight
- Clouds eclipse our solar eclipse viewing today, but it may get a bit darker than normal 11 AM-1 PM
- One main rain chance next week, around Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy sky with periods of drizzle. Our sky for the solar eclipse (10:25 AM-1:20 PM) will be covered in clouds. Temperatures will be cool and not move much. Gusty winds make it feel like the middle to upper 40s.
High: 54°
Wind: N-NW 15-25
This Evening: Periods of drizzle and cool
Temperature around 50°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: A good chance for a period or two of light rain between 9 PM and 4 AM. Rainfall amounts will be around .10".
Low: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and cool, perhaps a peek of sun. A few showers are possible as well.
High: 57°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
