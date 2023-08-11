KSHB 41 Weather | Hot & humid today followed by thunderstorms this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot and humid today with a heat index reaching 100-105°; A Heat Advisory is in place south of the Missouri River

Strong to severe storms develop this evening, most likely between 6pm-11pm. Wind, hail, and isolated flooding all possible

More rounds of thunderstorms on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with heat index values nearing 100° around Kansas City and up to 107° south of the Metro.

The window for severe thunderstorm opens around 6p.m. and closes around midnight for the entire viewing area. For the Metro we can narrow this to 7-10pm. Strong winds, hail & heavy rain are the most likely hazards.

High: 94° Heat Index: 100-107°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms weaken and track south overnight. Temperatures stay mild.

Low: 71°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sprinkles to light rain is possible Saturday morning before the sky turns partly cloudy for the afternoon.

High: 89°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: More rounds of rain expected. Better chance of strong to severe storms develops in the evening and overnight.

Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

