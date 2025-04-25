Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of clouds today and cooler

Highs today will be in the 60s.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy, cooler today
  • A nice day Saturday followed by a chance of scattered showers, T-Storms Sunday
  • Watching Monday night for severe weather threat across the region

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler.
High: 66º
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & cool.
Low: 50º
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Saturday: A nice day with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 65º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Sunday: A chance of mainly morning scattered showers & T-Storms.
Low: 55º High: 71º
Wind: SE to S 10-20 mph

