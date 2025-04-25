KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of clouds today and cooler

Highs today will be in the 60s.

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy, cooler today

A nice day Saturday followed by a chance of scattered showers, T-Storms Sunday

Watching Monday night for severe weather threat across the region KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler.

High: 66º

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & cool.

Low: 50º

Wind: NE 10-15 mph Saturday: A nice day with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 65º

Wind: NE 5-15 mph Sunday: A chance of mainly morning scattered showers & T-Storms.

Low: 55º High: 71º

Wind: SE to S 10-20 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.