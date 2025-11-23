KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine expected Sunday; rain, clouds return Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Foggy start to the day clears into pleasant game day weather
- Clouds and rain return for Monday
- Chillier temperatures will be with us during the holiday and into NEXT weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Foggy start to the day, but that clears, leaving us with clear skies for the day.
High: 61°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouds roll in overnight, and rain chances start to pick up.
Low: 48°
Wind: S 5 mph
Monday: A couple of rounds of rain in the morning and the afternoon, making for a gloomy day.
High: 57°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
