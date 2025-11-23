KSHB 41 Weather | Lots of sunshine expected Sunday; rain, clouds return Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Foggy start to the day clears into pleasant game day weather

Clouds and rain return for Monday

Chillier temperatures will be with us during the holiday and into NEXT weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Foggy start to the day, but that clears, leaving us with clear skies for the day.

High: 61°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouds roll in overnight, and rain chances start to pick up.

Low: 48°

Wind: S 5 mph

Monday: A couple of rounds of rain in the morning and the afternoon, making for a gloomy day.

High: 57°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

