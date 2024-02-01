KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds today while staying warm and breezy

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing cloudy today while temperatures stay very warm and comfortable
- Sprinkles possible this afternoon but will stay light and brief
- Better chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, clearing by the late afternoon Sunday
- Warmer than average highs hold through late next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: The first day of February will bring more clouds and very warm temperatures. A few afternoon sprinkles can't be ruled out today.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW to S-SE 10-15 mph, gusts near 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, dry and staying mild overnight.
Low: 42°
Wind: S-SE 10 mph
Friday: Our partly sunny sky and warmer than average temperatures continue around KC. Cooler temperatures in the 50s stay across northern and central Missouri. Rain approaches overnight, but most stay dry.
High: 61°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph, gusts near 20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.