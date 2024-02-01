KSHB 41 Weather | More clouds today while staying warm and breezy

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing cloudy today while temperatures stay very warm and comfortable

Sprinkles possible this afternoon but will stay light and brief

Better chance for rain Saturday and Sunday, clearing by the late afternoon Sunday

Warmer than average highs hold through late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The first day of February will bring more clouds and very warm temperatures. A few afternoon sprinkles can't be ruled out today.

High: 64°

Wind: S-SW to S-SE 10-15 mph, gusts near 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, dry and staying mild overnight.

Low: 42°

Wind: S-SE 10 mph

Friday: Our partly sunny sky and warmer than average temperatures continue around KC. Cooler temperatures in the 50s stay across northern and central Missouri. Rain approaches overnight, but most stay dry.

High: 61°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph, gusts near 20 mph

