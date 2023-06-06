Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and hot today with storms returning Wednesday

Storms approach the area tomorrow along a back-door cold front
and last updated 2023-06-06 06:42:21-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly sunny and dry today with our next chance of thunderstorms developing Wednesday afternoon
  • A back-door cold front delivers some slightly cooler & drier air Thursday-Friday
  • More heavy rain and storms around this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and a bit muggy. The chance of rain is minimal.
High: 89°
Wind: Calm to N-NW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 66°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a back door cold front creating a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening and at night. Chance of rain is 40%.
High: 89°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

