KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly sunny and hot today with storms returning Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mainly sunny and dry today with our next chance of thunderstorms developing Wednesday afternoon

A back-door cold front delivers some slightly cooler & drier air Thursday-Friday

More heavy rain and storms around this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm and a bit muggy. The chance of rain is minimal.

High: 89°

Wind: Calm to N-NW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Low: 66°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a back door cold front creating a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening and at night. Chance of rain is 40%.

High: 89°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

