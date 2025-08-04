KSHB 41 Weather | Perfect weather to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and warmer temperatures today
- Storms possible Tuesday-Thursday, especially overnight
- Gradually warmer into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warmer but still unseasonably cool.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 81º
Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening under mostly clear skies
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º
Tuesday: Mostly sunny as the gradual warm-up begins, but not humid yet.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
High: 84º
