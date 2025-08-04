KSHB 41 Weather | Perfect weather to start the week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Perfect weather to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and warmer temperatures today
  • Storms possible Tuesday-Thursday, especially overnight
  • Gradually warmer into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warmer but still unseasonably cool.

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

High: 81º

Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening under mostly clear skies
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Low: 61º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny as the gradual warm-up begins, but not humid yet.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 84º

