KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers and thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday
- Severe weather is not expected and any flash flooding will be isolated
- The heat and humidity return later this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Periods of showers and storms. Watching for water ponding on roads that can cause hydroplaning.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and storms.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
Low: 68º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: Light & variable
High: 86º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Low: 68º
High: 88º
