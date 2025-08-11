KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers and thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday

Severe weather is not expected and any flash flooding will be isolated

The heat and humidity return later this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Periods of showers and storms. Watching for water ponding on roads that can cause hydroplaning.

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and storms.

Wind: Variable 5-15 mph

Low: 68º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wind: Light & variable

High: 86º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Low: 68º

High: 88º

