KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers and thunderstorms

Highs today will be around 80°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday
  • Severe weather is not expected and any flash flooding will be isolated
  • The heat and humidity return later this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Periods of showers and storms. Watching for water ponding on roads that can cause hydroplaning.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
High: 80º

Tonight: Periods of scattered showers and storms.
Wind: Variable 5-15 mph
Low: 68º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: Light & variable
High: 86º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Low: 68º
High: 88º

