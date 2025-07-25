KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and storms taper off around lunchtime

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain and storms through Saturday afternoon, flash flooding likely in some locations

Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday

Much cooler end of July to early August

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning and later in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

High: 84º

Tonight: Another round of rain and storms expected late Friday into early Saturday. Flooding is likely in low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 73º

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, then again in the afternoon.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 90º

