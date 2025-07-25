Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and storms taper off around lunchtime

Flash flood warnings in place for parts of the area
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain and storms through Saturday afternoon, flash flooding likely in some locations
  • Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday
  • Much cooler end of July to early August

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning and later in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 84º

Tonight: Another round of rain and storms expected late Friday into early Saturday. Flooding is likely in low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 73º

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, then again in the afternoon.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 90º

