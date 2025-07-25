KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and storms taper off around lunchtime

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and storms through Saturday afternoon, flash flooding likely in some locations
- Back to hot and humid over the weekend into early next week, heat index near 105 Sunday-Tuesday
- Much cooler end of July to early August
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning and later in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 84º
Tonight: Another round of rain and storms expected late Friday into early Saturday. Flooding is likely in low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 73º
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, then again in the afternoon.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 90º
