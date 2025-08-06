KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers possible north of Kansas City this morning before the heat builds in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated to scattered, non-severe storms are possible today, mainly north of the Kansas City Metro.
- Temperatures will be seasonal today, but expect hotter, more humid conditions with potential triple-digit heat indices by Friday.
- There's a near-daily chance for storms from Thursday through early next week, with the highest probability over the weekend.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Spotty morning rain and storms, mainly north of KC. Sunny and more humid
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 89º
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies.
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Low: 71º
Thursday: Spotty showers possible in northwest Missouri, otherwise sunny and hot with triple digit heat index values.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
High: 92º
