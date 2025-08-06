KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers possible north of Kansas City this morning before the heat builds in

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated to scattered, non-severe storms are possible today, mainly north of the Kansas City Metro.
  • Temperatures will be seasonal today, but expect hotter, more humid conditions with potential triple-digit heat indices by Friday.
  • There's a near-daily chance for storms from Thursday through early next week, with the highest probability over the weekend.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Spotty morning rain and storms, mainly north of KC. Sunny and more humid

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 89º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies.

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Low: 71º

Thursday: Spotty showers possible in northwest Missouri, otherwise sunny and hot with triple digit heat index values.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

High: 92º

