KSHB 41 Weather | Scattered showers possible north of Kansas City this morning before the heat builds in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated to scattered, non-severe storms are possible today, mainly north of the Kansas City Metro.

Temperatures will be seasonal today, but expect hotter, more humid conditions with potential triple-digit heat indices by Friday.

There's a near-daily chance for storms from Thursday through early next week, with the highest probability over the weekend.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Spotty morning rain and storms, mainly north of KC. Sunny and more humid

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 89º

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies.

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Low: 71º

Thursday: Spotty showers possible in northwest Missouri, otherwise sunny and hot with triple digit heat index values.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

High: 92º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—