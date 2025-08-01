KSHB 41 Weather | Smoky skies and comfortable temperatures in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Air quality alert for wildfire smoke through at least Saturday

Perfect weather with lower humidity through the weekend

Temperatures won't warm to near 90 next late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Another perfectly cool evening with light wind; smoky conditions may worsen.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 60º

Saturday: Air quality alert for wildfire smoke. Mostly to partly sunny skies with overall pleasantly warm conditions.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 80º

Sunday: Skies become mostly cloudy by the late morning. Temperatures a little cooler in return.

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Low: 61º High: 80º

