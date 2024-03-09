KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, breezy and cool today; warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



100% sunshine this weekend

Breezy and cool today, warmer with an increasing breeze Sunday

Two storm systems to track Tuesday through Thursday

Chance to see strong thunderstorms next Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, breezy and cool.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

This Evening: Clear with decreasing wind.

Temperatures drop to around 40°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.

Low: 27°

Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Another freezing cold start followed by 100% sunshine, warmer temperatures and an increasing south-southwest breeze.

High: 63°

High: 63°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

