KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, breezy and cool today; warmer Sunday

Highs today will be around 50°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-09 07:42:10-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine this weekend
  • Breezy and cool today, warmer with an increasing breeze Sunday
  • Two storm systems to track Tuesday through Thursday
  • Chance to see strong thunderstorms next Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, breezy and cool.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

This Evening: Clear with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to around 40°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 27°
Wind: Almost none

Sunday: Another freezing cold start followed by 100% sunshine, warmer temperatures and an increasing south-southwest breeze.
High: 63°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mphGet more updates from our weather team:

