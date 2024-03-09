KSHB 41 Weather | Sunny, breezy and cool today; warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine this weekend
- Breezy and cool today, warmer with an increasing breeze Sunday
- Two storm systems to track Tuesday through Thursday
- Chance to see strong thunderstorms next Wednesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Abundant sunshine, breezy and cool.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
This Evening: Clear with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to around 40°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 27°
Wind: Almost none
Sunday: Another freezing cold start followed by 100% sunshine, warmer temperatures and an increasing south-southwest breeze.
High: 63°
High: 63°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph
