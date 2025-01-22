KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures improve today with highs approaching the freezing mark

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 30° warmer this morning, although the 20s are still frigid and tough to be outside for an extended period of time early today
- Daytime highs get up to the freezing mark before a cold front slides through today and bringing a chance of snow showers in the afternoon and evening, a dusting is possible in some locations
- A cold setback Thursday as we're back to the 20s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: The arctic air exits the region and temperatures climb close to freezing. More clouds are expected and we can't rule out scattered snow showers during the late afternoon and evening. A dusting may be possible in a few locations.
High: 32°
Wind: SW 15-25 to W-NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky, staying windy and turning cold again.
Low: 18° Wind Chill: 4°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Clouds clear quickly with more sunshine through the day while temperatures are much colder.
High: 23°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
A LOOK AHEAD — Sunday
AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system is nearby Sunday. Will need to monitor for a chance of some precipitation in the region during the afternoon.
Tailgating: 34°, Partly cloudy
Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy
Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly
