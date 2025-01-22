KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures improve today with highs approaching the freezing mark

WEATHER HEADLINES



30° warmer this morning, although the 20s are still frigid and tough to be outside for an extended period of time early today

Daytime highs get up to the freezing mark before a cold front slides through today and bringing a chance of snow showers in the afternoon and evening, a dusting is possible in some locations

A cold setback Thursday as we're back to the 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: The arctic air exits the region and temperatures climb close to freezing. More clouds are expected and we can't rule out scattered snow showers during the late afternoon and evening. A dusting may be possible in a few locations.

High: 32°

Wind: SW 15-25 to W-NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, staying windy and turning cold again.

Low: 18° Wind Chill: 4°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Clouds clear quickly with more sunshine through the day while temperatures are much colder.

High: 23°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD — Sunday

AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system is nearby Sunday. Will need to monitor for a chance of some precipitation in the region during the afternoon.

Tailgating: 34°, Partly cloudy

Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy

Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly

