Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The extreme heat & humidity continues for 4 more days

Currently on day 4 of 7 with this extreme heat and humidity
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-22 06:26:48-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING lasts through 10pm Thursday
  • High heat and extreme humidity brings heat index values between 105°-120°
  • Cold front late Friday breaks heat wave
  • Former tropical system offers rain Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Hazy, hot and extremely humid for our 4th consecutive day. Air quality could be a concern again. Stay safe!
High: 98° Heat Index: 115-125°+
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Very warm and muggy with a record warm low in jeopardy.
Low: 78° (Record Warm Low is 78° set in 1959)

Wind: E to S 5 mph

Wednesday: Day 5 of our heat wave brings a slight wind shift. This lowers our dew point several degrees. The slightly less humid air allows temperatures to warm a couple of degrees. The danger doesn't change.
High: 100° Heat Index: 112-123°+
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.