KSHB 41 Weather | The extreme heat & humidity continues for 4 more days

WEATHER HEADLINES



EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING lasts through 10pm Thursday

High heat and extreme humidity brings heat index values between 105°-120°

Cold front late Friday breaks heat wave

Former tropical system offers rain Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Hazy, hot and extremely humid for our 4th consecutive day. Air quality could be a concern again. Stay safe!

High: 98° Heat Index: 115-125°+

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Very warm and muggy with a record warm low in jeopardy.

Low: 78° (Record Warm Low is 78° set in 1959)

Wind: E to S 5 mph

Wednesday: Day 5 of our heat wave brings a slight wind shift. This lowers our dew point several degrees. The slightly less humid air allows temperatures to warm a couple of degrees. The danger doesn't change.

High: 100° Heat Index: 112-123°+

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

