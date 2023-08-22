KSHB 41 Weather | The extreme heat & humidity continues for 4 more days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING lasts through 10pm Thursday
- High heat and extreme humidity brings heat index values between 105°-120°
- Cold front late Friday breaks heat wave
- Former tropical system offers rain Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and extremely humid for our 4th consecutive day. Air quality could be a concern again. Stay safe!
High: 98° Heat Index: 115-125°+
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Very warm and muggy with a record warm low in jeopardy.
Low: 78° (Record Warm Low is 78° set in 1959)
Wind: E to S 5 mph
Wednesday: Day 5 of our heat wave brings a slight wind shift. This lowers our dew point several degrees. The slightly less humid air allows temperatures to warm a couple of degrees. The danger doesn't change.
High: 100° Heat Index: 112-123°+
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
