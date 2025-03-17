KSHB 41 Weather | The warmth & wind returns to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



It will be turning much warmer & windier today & Tuesday, highs in the 70s to near 80°

Rain and possibly wintry weather comes our way Wednesday afternoon behind a strong cold front

Temperatures stay mild with occasional cold fronts and chances of rain through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Happy St. Patrick's Day! Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures going to the downtown KC parade! Watch for gusty winds out of the south. This will increase the fire danger around the area as a fire weather warning is in place from 12-8 p.m.

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and staying breezy.

Low: 58°

Wind: S 10-30 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, staying windy and temperatures get even warmer ahead of a strong storm system approaching the Plains.

High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 15-25, Gusts 40 mph

Wednesday: Warm morning temperatures, falling into the 40s by the afternoon. Very strong wind. There is a chance of rain changing to snow in the afternoon and evening. Accumulation would be minor but something to watch if moisture is falling after sunset.

Morning: 59° Afternoon: 40°

Wind: S to N 20-30, Gusts 55 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

