KSHB 41 Weather | Warm Saturday expected before 'cooler' temps roll in

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another day with Spring-like conditions expected - temps in the 70s!

Cooler temps start to roll in for Sunday, which will linger through much of the week ahead

Limited chances for rain, but Thursday may provide a decent opportunity

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: More sunshine by the afternoon with another day of splendid weather.

High: 75°

Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Some of the clouds clear, winds calm down, and cooler temps start to roll in.

Low: 43°

Wind: N 5 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy as cooler air settles in.

High: 60°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

