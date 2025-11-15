KSHB 41 Weather | Warm Saturday expected before 'cooler' temps roll in

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another day with Spring-like conditions expected - temps in the 70s!
- Cooler temps start to roll in for Sunday, which will linger through much of the week ahead
- Limited chances for rain, but Thursday may provide a decent opportunity
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: More sunshine by the afternoon with another day of splendid weather.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 10 mph
Tonight: Some of the clouds clear, winds calm down, and cooler temps start to roll in.
Low: 43°
Wind: N 5 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy as cooler air settles in.
High: 60°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—