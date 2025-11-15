Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm Saturday expected before 'cooler' temps roll in

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another day with Spring-like conditions expected - temps in the 70s!
  • Cooler temps start to roll in for Sunday, which will linger through much of the week ahead
  • Limited chances for rain, but Thursday may provide a decent opportunity

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: More sunshine by the afternoon with another day of splendid weather.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Some of the clouds clear, winds calm down, and cooler temps start to roll in.
Low: 43°
Wind: N 5 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy as cooler air settles in.
High: 60°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Report a typo

