KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today, a few rain showers tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Elevated fire danger today as a warming trend begins
- Highs in the 50s today and near 60° Friday
- Stronger warming puts weekend highs in the 70s to near 80.
- Light rain showers possible tonight with a mix of wet snow in a few locations
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: We start sunny with increasing clouds as a weak storm system approaches from the southwest. The gusty dry winds heighten our fire danger with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10am to 9pm.
The weak system generates a few light showers overnight. There's a 30% chance before Friday's morning commute.
High: 55°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the 40s
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: 30% chance for a few rain showers. Wet snowflakes may be mixed in at times.
Low: 38°
Wind Chill: 20s
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Friday: A shower is possible up to 6am to start the day. Then, it becomes sunny, breezy and mild
High: 59°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
