KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today, a few rain showers tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Elevated fire danger today as a warming trend begins

Highs in the 50s today and near 60° Friday

Stronger warming puts weekend highs in the 70s to near 80.

Light rain showers possible tonight with a mix of wet snow in a few locations

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: We start sunny with increasing clouds as a weak storm system approaches from the southwest. The gusty dry winds heighten our fire danger with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10am to 9pm.

The weak system generates a few light showers overnight. There's a 30% chance before Friday's morning commute.

High: 55°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.

Temperatures drop to the 40s

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: 30% chance for a few rain showers. Wet snowflakes may be mixed in at times.

Low: 38°

Wind Chill: 20s

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Friday: A shower is possible up to 6am to start the day. Then, it becomes sunny, breezy and mild

High: 59°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

