KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up this weekend with sunshine, strong breeze

WEATHER HEADLINES



Robust warming trend this weekend with highs in the 70s today and nearing 80 Sunday

Small chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms as a cold front moves through Monday afternoon

Better chance of rain develops Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, warm and windy. The wind gusts increase during the evening and overnight. Be mindful of any outdoor burning today. Fires could spread quickly from the dry ground and strong wind.

High: 72°

Wind: S 15-20 G 30 mph

Tonight: Clear and very windy with mild temperatures.

Low: 58° Record Warm Low: 58° (1992)

Wind: S 15-30 G 40 mph

Sunday: Sunny and even warmer with a record warm low and high possible. Faster winds and drier air elevate our fire danger even more. The wind dies down by the evening.

High: 80° (Record 81°, 1983)

Wind: S 20-40 mph

