Light rainfall possible this morning, cloudy and comfortable this afternoon

and last updated 2021-05-14 05:52:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain possible this morning, especially north and south of KC
  • Rain & thunderstorms are going to increase over the weekend, but much of the weekend will still be dry
  • Sunday has a better chance of rain lingering into the afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A few morning showers and possibly a thunderstorm. There will be mostly cloudy skies during the rest of the day with southeast winds 5-15 mph. High: 69°

Tonight: Showers and storms likely after 1am. Low: 56°

Saturday: There is an 80% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 AM. The chance of rain from noon to 6 PM is only 20%. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. High: 67°

Sunday: Rain and storms likely with slightly warmer temperatures. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 70°

