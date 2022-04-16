Nice today, colder with a chance of rain Easter Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A nice Saturday, cool with a few clouds

Easter Sunday is looking cold with a chance of rain, maybe some snowflakes mixing in

Warmer air at the end of next week, with several chances of showers and thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: N-NE 10-15 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: NE to E 10-15 mph. Low: 41°

Easter Sunday: Cloudy, breezy, and wet with rain showers possible throughout the day. A few snowflakes or ice pellets are possible. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 43°, 30s at times

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool after a cold start. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 33° High: 55°

