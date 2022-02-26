Watch
Nice warming trend begins today as we go above freezing

and last updated 2022-02-26 07:29:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine for the next several days
  • Around 40° today, 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, a day or two in the 70s next week
  • Mostly dry the next 6-7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A warming trend begins under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 40°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph Low: 21°

Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: W to S 5-15 mph. High: 54°

Monday: The warming trend continues with abundant sunshine. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 30° High: 63°

