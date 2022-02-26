Nice warming trend begins today as we go above freezing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Abundant sunshine for the next several days

Around 40° today, 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, a day or two in the 70s next week

Mostly dry the next 6-7 days KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: A warming trend begins under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 40° Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph Low: 21° Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: W to S 5-15 mph. High: 54° Monday: The warming trend continues with abundant sunshine. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 30° High: 63° Get more updates from our weather team:

