Staying nice today with less wind and more clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES

Less wind, more clouds but staying nice today

Rain builds in tomorrow morning with a wintry mix/snow likely staying north of 36-HWY

Only minor snow accumulations in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds increase and the wind calms down. Temperatures are cooler than Monday but still well above average. Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight breeze and chilly. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 35°

Wednesday: Grab an umbrella for showers, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms. Snow may mix in early Wednesday in northern Missouri. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. High: 45°

Thursday: Some wrap-around rain/snow showers are possible early in the morning, mainly for areas in northern Missouri. Not expecting any impacts from this. Cloudy, breezy and much colder the rest of the day. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 30° High: 37°

