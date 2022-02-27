The warming trend continues into next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine for the next several days
- 50s today, 60s Monday and 70s Tuesday-Wednesday, getting close to 80°
- 60s and 70s all of next week, cooler by weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: W to S 5-15 mph. High: 54°
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph Low: 30°
Monday: The warming trend continues with abundant sunshine. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 63°
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Mostly sunny and near perfect. Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 72°
