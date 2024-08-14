Tropical Storm Ernesto gains strength over Atlantic as FEMA runs out of disaster funds

Tropical Storm Ernesto is pounding Puerto Rico with heavy rains and strong winds as it gains strength over the Atlantic Ocean.

Projections show the storm is on its way to becoming a major hurricane.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are bracing for potential flash floods and mudslides on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi mobilized the National Guard and is urging residents to take shelter in their homes.

At the same time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency says its disaster fund has already run out of money, according to CNN. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had warned a few months ago that this was going to happen.

FEMA is asking Congress to pass a $9 billion supplemental request. But Congress is out of session until September.

This is the second year in a row that FEMA has run out of money before the height of hurricane season. Officials blame the funding problem on an increase in disasters and their severity due to climate change.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico. The island is expected to get up to 8 inches of rain in some areas.

As the storm continues to move through the Atlantic, it is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 Hurricane.

Ernesto will make its way to Bermuda by Saturday.

Swells generated by Ernesto are expected to reach the East Coast by the end of the week and into the weekend, which are likely to cause life threatening surf and rip conditions, according to the National Hurricane Center.

