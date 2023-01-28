Weather Blog: If you don't like the weather, just wait a few minutes

Hello, loyal weather blog readers.

I hope you have enjoyed the weather Friday or have a chance to on Saturday. This weekend will exemplify why people say, " If you don't like the weather in the Midwest, wait xxx minutes and it will change,"...although the quote apparently came from Mark Twain, who used it to describe the weather in New England.

Friday's weather was great, a little breezy, but we warmed into the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs.

Changes coming Saturday

Our weather models hint that we could be just as warm or maybe warmer Saturday afternoon. Here is a look at what models thought high temperatures were today vs. tomorrow:

KSHB

KSHB

See the little warm nose of yellow? That's warm air advection...just warm air moving in just ahead of a front.

You probably won't notice much difference between temperatures in the Kansas City metro on both days, but clouds show up in the afternoon, so it may not be quite as comfortable. This is January, so 50° is still pretty nice!

There will be a big spread in temperatures around the area with northern Missouri and Kansas being colder.

KSHB

You will definitely notice when the cold front comes through Kansas City Saturday evening, as temperatures will drop 5-10° in about an hour. Just after that happens, a light wintry mix will move through, probably after 7 p.m.

via GIPHY

There may be some isolated slick spots on elevated roads Saturday night, but there just won't be much precipitation in general to freeze. Just to be safe, though, road crews put down brine to prevent ice from sticking to the pavement.

Precipitation or not, wind chills will be near 5° and -5° overnight and into sunrise Sunday.

Just plain cold Sunday

While there hasn't been a wholesale change to the Sunday forecast, I'm hopeful for some sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will start off cloudy and cold...very cold with wind chills from 0 to 5° until mid-morning since a northwest wind will be gusting near 30 mph.

KSHB

This is when the good news begins. Our weather models are beginning to hint that at least a partly cloudy sky will develop by afternoon, which is the only warmth tailgaters will get from this forecast. In fact, don't be surprised if we get a few hours of clear sky since this front is bringing very dry Arctic air.

KSHB

KSHB

Even more good news is that the wind speed will decrease in the afternoon, and wind chills will increase to the teens by the afternoon. But by the end of the game, the wind picks back up and it feels like the single digits again.

KSHB

This will lead to a very cold Monday with highs only near 20 and by next weekend, highs will be back near 50.

KSHB

Enjoy the topsy-turvy weather the Midwest is known for, and go CHIEEEEEEFS!

—