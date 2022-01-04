Weather Blog - It's A Weather Roller-Coaster Ride With Snow In The Forecast

Good morning bloggers,

We are on a roller-coaster ride of temperatures this week:

The week began with ONE lonely degree on Sunday morning

Today will jump up to near 50 degrees this afternoon

An Arctic blast will move in Wednesday with a chance of snow Wednesday night

It will likely be our coldest morning of the season Thursday or Friday morning with below zero possible

There will be another big warm up on Saturday into the 40s or 50s

Now, that is quite the ride of temperatures this week! Here is a look at the Arctic Blast that will blast southwest to the coastal areas of Washington.

Arctic Blast Wednesday

A few hours after the Arctic Blast arrives Wednesday there will be a chance of snow. Once again, the models are all over the place. The most consistent one has been the European Model. Here is what showed for Wednesday night's snowfall potential:

SNOW FORECAST FROM EUROPEAN MODEL ENDING THURSDAY MORNING

Euro Snow Forecast

The European Model has been consistently painting this band of accumulating snow across our region with wide spread 1 to 2 inch amounts. I like the consistency and there is some support from the other models. Here is the HRRR model that just came out this morning:

SNOW FORECAST FROM THE HRRR MODEL:

Snow Forecast HRRR

This model shows a dusting to 3" in the KC region, but notice the northern and southern edges of this forecast. This shows you one reason why we have another tough forecast on our hands. There will likely be around a 25 mile wide band in the middle of this snow swath that will have close to 4" of snow. Then, you get out 50 miles from there, and it may go down to a dusting or not even a snowflake.

I am just getting started.....check back in by around 8:30 for the finished blog....I am on Sports Radio 810 WHB right now....

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great Tuesday!

Gary